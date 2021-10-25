Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 99.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

