Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $2.55. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 166.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 178,477 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,728. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

