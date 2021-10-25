Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 304.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

