Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,603 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

