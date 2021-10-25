Sandler Capital Management Has $5.96 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $127,122,000. Odey Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,655,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

