SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $25.17 million and $8,369.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,046.88 or 1.00126510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00055991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00326266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00504106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00197030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002170 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000875 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.