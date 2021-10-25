SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $616,373.26 and approximately $190,484.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,748.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.19 or 0.00988377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00274703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00246839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00032005 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003480 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

