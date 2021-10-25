SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00004948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $357,646.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00070873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00075233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.02 or 1.00026367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.86 or 0.06642476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021422 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,942,654 coins and its circulating supply is 944,185 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

