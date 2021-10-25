Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCISY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.45. 48,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,317. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

