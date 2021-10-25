Roth Capital Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

