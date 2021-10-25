Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

