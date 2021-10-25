Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.35 or 0.99874311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.77 or 0.06661710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021418 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.