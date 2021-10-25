Robert Chess Sells 3,700 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $444,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

