Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) were up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 7,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Riskified stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

