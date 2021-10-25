Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Maverix Metals (MMX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) recently:

10/19/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Maverix Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/13/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Maverix Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

9/29/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Maverix Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MMX traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,598. The company has a market cap of $755.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

