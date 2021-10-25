Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. On average, analysts expect Republic First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Republic First Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Republic First Bancorp worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

