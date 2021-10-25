Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 369,765 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLDD stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $976.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

