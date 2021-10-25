Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,121 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXRT stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Truist Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.