Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Perrigo worth $28,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.