Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.20 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Ovintiv worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 128,753 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.09 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

