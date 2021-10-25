Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

