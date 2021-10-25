Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 136,705 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $254.90 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

