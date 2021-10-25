Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $57,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 131.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.