Ratecoin Market Cap Hits $154,393.87 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $154,393.87 and $50.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

