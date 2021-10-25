Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

RLYB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

