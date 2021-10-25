Raise Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,398.46 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Raise has a total market cap of $47,398.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00207204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00103417 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

