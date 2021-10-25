Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,349 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $122.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

