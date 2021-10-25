Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,235 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 191,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.