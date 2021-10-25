Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $347,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,468,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF opened at $44.60 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

