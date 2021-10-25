Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.