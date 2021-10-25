QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $199.69 million and $42.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00208455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

