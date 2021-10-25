Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Hits $2.88 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $686.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $10.92 or 0.00017338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.77 or 1.00213675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.14 or 0.06619542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

