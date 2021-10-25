Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $326.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.