Prudential PLC Invests $157,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.00 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

