ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.58

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 148848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

