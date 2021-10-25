ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 997 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

