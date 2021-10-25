ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 57.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 448.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $33,919,985. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

