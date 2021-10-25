ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

KAMN stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

