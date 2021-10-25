ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Radius Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDUS opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

