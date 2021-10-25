Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Up 5.6%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.94. 60,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,272,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $11,001,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $8,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 588,319 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

