PolkaDomain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,756.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.35 or 0.99874311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.77 or 0.06661710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021418 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

