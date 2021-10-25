Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.4% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 31,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 447,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,284,000 after buying an additional 52,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,223,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,533,000 after buying an additional 138,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.59. 262,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,661,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $311.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

