PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

PNNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 9,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,123. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $463.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

