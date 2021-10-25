Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 597,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,267. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$42.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of -48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.31.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders acquired a total of 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

