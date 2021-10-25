Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.73% from the stock’s current price.
FSJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).
James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 525.76 ($6.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. James Fisher and Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.42 ($17.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.75.
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.
