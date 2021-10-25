Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.73% from the stock’s current price.

FSJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 525.76 ($6.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.49 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. James Fisher and Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,323.42 ($17.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.75.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

