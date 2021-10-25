PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

