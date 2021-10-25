PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $316,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.62 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.97.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

