PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,206,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.95. The stock had a trading volume of 577,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average is $273.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.