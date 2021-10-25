Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,006,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

