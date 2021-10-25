Panda Yield (BBOO) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $29,683.32 and $2,362.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00208399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars.

